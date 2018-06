Have your say

Diversions are in place tonight after a serious crash closed the M65 eastbound between junctions one and two.

The collision between a car and a bike happened just after 9pm.

The ambulance service is on the scene and police crash investigators are trying to find out what happened.

Traffic is being diverted at the junction one interchange, along the link road, to rejoin the motorway at junction two.

Highways England say it could be several hours before the motorway is fully reopened.