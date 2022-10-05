News you can trust since 1886
Delays on M6 northbound after 'significant diesel spillage’ closes entry slip road near Preston

A slip road was closed on the M6 northbound near Preston, resulting in congestion in the surrounding area.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:59 pm - 1 min read
Updated Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 5:17 pm

The entry slip road on the M6 northbound at junction 31 (Samlesbury) was closed at approximately 2.35pm on Wednesday (October 5).

Police said this was due to a “significant diesel spillage” in the area.

“Please avoid the area where possible and we thank you for your patience,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

National Highways said they expected the closure to last “several hours”.

Motorists were subsequently asked to plan their journeys if travelling in the area.

A "significant diesel spillage" closed the entry slip road on the M6 northbound at junction 31 (Credit: National Highways)
