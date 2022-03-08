Delays on M6 and slip road closed after lorry spillage near junction 23

Highways have shut the northbound entry slip road at junction 23 in Haydock (A580 East Lancashire Road) whilst the lorry is recovered.

The lorry also caused some spillage on the carriageway and this will need to be treated before the slip road can reopen.

Highways say traffic is coping well, despite it happening in the roadworks area where a 50mph speed limit is in force.

Traffic on the M6 near Haydock this morning (Tuesday, March 8)