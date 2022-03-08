Delays on M6 and slip road closed after lorry spillage near junction 23
There are delays on the M6 near Wigan after a lorry broke down this morning (Tuesday, March 8).
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:34 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:46 am
Highways have shut the northbound entry slip road at junction 23 in Haydock (A580 East Lancashire Road) whilst the lorry is recovered.
The lorry also caused some spillage on the carriageway and this will need to be treated before the slip road can reopen.
Highways say traffic is coping well, despite it happening in the roadworks area where a 50mph speed limit is in force.
Lane one (Of three) was closed after the lorry broke down, but re-opened by 6.35am, however the entry slip road remains closed.