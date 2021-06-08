Delays for Lakes-bound motorists after vehicle fire on M6

Traffic officers have closed a lane on the northbound carriageway, between junctions 40 (Penrith) and 41 (Wigton), due to a vehicle fire

Fire crews are at the scene and Highways England is warning of possible delays until 8.15am.

No injuries have been reported at this stage.

The incident is likely to cause some delays for those heading to Keswick, Ullswater and other popular spots in the North Lakes.

