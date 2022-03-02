Delays between Penwortham and Preston after crash in Liverpool Road near roadworks
A crash in Liverpool Road caused delays for those heading into Preston this morning (Wednesday, March 2).
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 9:28 am
The accident at around 7.40am involved two cars near the junction with Kingsway, which is closed due to ongoing roadworks on Penwortham Hill.
Liverpool Road was partially blocked for around 30 minutes, leading to queuing traffic towards Preston.
Lancashire Police said the crash was a “minor injury collision”, but hasn’t provided any further details.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.