Darwen man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after coming off electric scooter in Blackburn
A man suffered “serious injuries” after coming off an electric scooter in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:42 pm
Updated
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:42 pm
A person came off an electric scooter in Knuzden Brook at around 3.40pm on Tuesday (September 13).
The casualty, a Darwen man aged in his 20s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
Read More
Read More'What will you tell the coroner?' Fears over child safety at busy Preston round...
Most Popular
-
1
What is happening to Leyland's Tesco Extra? These are the changes prompted by legislation, anti-social behaviour and a need to modernise
-
2
Which supermarkets in Lancashire will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral - Bank Holiday Monday, September 19 - including Asda, Aldi, Tesco, Lidl, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer?
-
3
M6 hell: Highways bosses respond to chaotic weekend scenes on M6 and reveal new plans for upcoming closures
“His injuries, whilst serious, are not thought to be life-threatening at this time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone who has any information or dashcam footage of the incident should call 101, quoting log number 0867 of September 13.