A person came off an electric scooter in Knuzden Brook at around 3.40pm on Tuesday (September 13).

The casualty, a Darwen man aged in his 20s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

“His injuries, whilst serious, are not thought to be life-threatening at this time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone who has any information or dashcam footage of the incident should call 101, quoting log number 0867 of September 13.