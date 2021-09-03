Cyclist taken to hospital after crash involving bus near Preston

The cyclist and bus collided in Blackpool Road, near the the corner of Larches Avenue, at around 10.15 today (September 3).

A rapid response vehicle and an ambulance was sent to the scene, with police closing the road between Pedders Lane and Greaves Town.

"We treated one male patient in 60s with leg injuries and took him to Royal Preston," a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area while emergency services attended.