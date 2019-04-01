Cyclist suffers 'life changing injuries' in Ribble Valley hit and run

Have your say

A 69-year-old man has been seriously injured after a suspected hit and run in the Ribble Valley.



Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was left unconscious after suffering serious injuries following a suspected collision in Ribchester.

A 69-year-old cyclist has suffered "life-changing injuries" after a hit and run collision in Stoneygate Lane, Ribchester at around 10.40am on Thursday, March 28.

The man, 69, from Rishton, had been riding his Cannondale Synapse bike along Stonygate Lane at about 10.40am on Thursday, March 28.

For reasons as yet unknown to police, the pensioner came off his bike and has sustained "life changing injuries".

It is believed he was involved in a collision with a vehicle, but the driver failed to stop at the scene.

The stricken cyclist was discovered by a passing motorist who reported the incident to police and called the emergency services.

The injured cyclist was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston hospital for urgent treatment. He remains in a critical condition.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of the force tactical operations department, said: “This collision has left a man with some very serious injuries and I would appeal to any witnesses or anyone who has any dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact 2385@lancashire.pnn.police.uk