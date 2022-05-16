A cyclist collided with a parked Vauxhall Corsa in Manxman Road at around 4.15pm on Sunday (May 15).

The cyclist – a man in his 30s – was thrown from the bike, resulting in him suffering “serious head injuries”.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cyclist was taken to hospital with “serious head injuries” after a crash in Manxman Road, Blackburn.

Sgt Peter Snook, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “An investigation is underway after a cyclist was left with serious injuries following a collision in Blackburn.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses but would ask anyone who saw what happened and has yet to speak to police, to come forward.”