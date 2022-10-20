Crash on M6 southbound closes two lanes near Chorley resulting in long tailbacks and 40-minute delays
Two lanes were closed on the M6 near Chorley following a road traffic collision, resulting in long delays.
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
20th Oct 2022, 7:09pm
The collision occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 27 on Thursday evening (October 20).
Two lanes out of three were closed following the collision while the scene was made safe.
National Highways subsequently warned motorists to allow extra time for their journeys.
Most Popular
Read More
Read MoreMercedes driver arrested on M61 after being caught under the influence of drugs ...
“There are delays of 40 minutes above normal journey times,” a spokesman added.
“Thank you for your patience.”