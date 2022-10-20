News you can trust since 1886
Crash on M6 southbound closes two lanes near Chorley resulting in long tailbacks and 40-minute delays

Two lanes were closed on the M6 near Chorley following a road traffic collision, resulting in long delays.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 7:09pm

The collision occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 27 on Thursday evening (October 20).

Two lanes out of three were closed following the collision while the scene was made safe.

National Highways subsequently warned motorists to allow extra time for their journeys.

“There are delays of 40 minutes above normal journey times,” a spokesman added.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Traffic was building on the M6 after two lanes were closed following a collision (Credit: National Highways)
