Crash on Golden Way causing two-mile delays between Preston and Penwortham

A crash on Golden Way is leading to delays between Preston and Penwortham this morning (Thursday, October 14).

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 9:12 am
Updated Thursday, 14th October 2021, 10:41 am

The crash reportedly happened on the A59 bridge crossing the River Ribble at around 8.30am.

Preston-bound traffic is currently queued for two miles back to the Brown Hare roundabout near Booths in Penwortham.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more details.

