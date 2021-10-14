Crash on Golden Way causing two-mile delays between Preston and Penwortham
A crash on Golden Way is leading to delays between Preston and Penwortham this morning (Thursday, October 14).
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 9:12 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 10:41 am
The crash reportedly happened on the A59 bridge crossing the River Ribble at around 8.30am.
Preston-bound traffic is currently queued for two miles back to the Brown Hare roundabout near Booths in Penwortham.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more details.