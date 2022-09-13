Crash closes Carr Hall Road in Nelson with residents urged to find alternative routes

Carr Hall Road in Nelson was closed following a collision at approximately 5.25pm on Tuesday (September 13).

Heavy traffic was building following the closure, with police urging residents to find alternative routes.

“It is unclear at this time how long the road will be closed for,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We advise finding alternative routes when travelling and will update you once the road has been reopened.

“Thank you for your patience.”