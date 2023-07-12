Councillors clash over proposed closure of Lancashire's railway station ticket offices

The rail industry last week announced a public consultation over the proposed closure of almost every one of the ticket facilities across England - including at Preston, Blackpool North and Chorley stations - amid claims that only around 1 in 10 passengers now use them.

Lancashire County Council’s Labour opposition group leader Azhar Ali has condemned the idea - and written to senior rail figures to express “deep concern” over the potential impact of the move on those who rely on face-to-face support. He has also criticised the ruling Conservative group at County Hall for failing to do the same.

However, the authority’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Rupert Swarbrick, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the priority is to ensure that people “do not feel less safe to travel” as a result of any changes that do go ahead.

County Cllrs Rupert Swarbrick and Azhar Ali are taking different approaches to the threatened closure of Lancashire's ticket offices

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) says that its proposals would involve bringing staff out from behind ticket screens and result in “a more visible and accessible staff presence overall in stations during staffed hours, on ticket concourses and on platforms”.

However, in his letter to RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr and Tricia Williams, chief operating officer of train company Northern - which is responsible for most stations in Lancashire - County Cllr Ali said that it was “crucial to consider…the unique circumstances of each station”

He added: “The closure of ticket offices at Lancashire train stations would significantly inconvenience passengers, particularly those who rely on face-to-face interactions or may not have access to online ticketing services.

"Many individuals, such as the elderly, disabled and those with limited digital literacy, depend on the ticket offices for assistance, guidance and the purchase of tickets. Removing this vital service would create barriers, limiting their ability to travel independently and hindering their overall mobility.

“Furthermore, ticket offices play a crucial role in ensuring the safety, security and wellbeing of passengers. Having trained staff on-site provides a sense of reassurance and enables immediate assistance in case of emergencies, disruptions or any unforeseen circumstances,” said County Cllr Ali.

Speaking to the LDRS, he also accused the Tory group of failing to “stand up for rail users or the people of Lancashire”.

Addressing the criticism, County Cllr Swarbrick said that the authority was analysing the “huge amount of data” available before making a submission to the consultation.

“We recognise why these measures are being proposed in response to changes in the way many people choose to buy their tickets. However, we have concerns about the impact of the current plans on passengers in Lancashire.

“We are formulating our detailed response to the consultations and will also be working with our partners as part of Rail North to amplify and strengthen our voice on a regional level.

“Our chief concerns are about the future availability of staff at stations, the ease of self-serve ticketing, how security will be maintained outside of busy times and access to facilities.

“Our main priorities as we move forward are that staff remain visible and available, that vulnerable people with specific needs are not disadvantaged and that the changes do not make people feel less safe to travel,” County Cllr Swarbrick added.

It has been claimed on social media that petitions opposing the plans have been set up at Chorley and Buckshaw Village stations.

The RDG says that an estimated 99 percent of all transactions that were made at ticket offices nationwide last year could have been carried out at ticket vending machines or online - and pledged that ticket machines across the network “will be improved and upgraded”. The organisation also stressed recent growth in contactless payments and digital ticketing.

The public consultation runs until 26th July and responses can be made by visiting transportfocus.org.uk/train-station-ticket-office-consultation/

WHICH LANCASHIRE TICKET OFFICES COULD CLOSE?

Under the plans the following Northern-operated ticket offices across the North of England would be removed:

Accrington

Adlington

Alderley Edge

Alnmouth

Appleby

Ashton-Under-Lyne

Atherton

Barnsley

Beverley

Bingley

Birchwood

Bradford Forster Square

Bramhall

Bredbury

Bridlington

Brinnington

Broad Green

Broadbottom

Bromley Cross

Buckshaw Parkway

Burnage

Burnley Central

Burnley Manchester Road

Buxton

Chassen Road

Cheadle Hulme

Chorley

Congleton

Cross Gates Yorks

Daisy Hill

Davenport

Deansgate

Dinting

Disley

Driffield

Earlestown

East Didsbury

Eccles

Eccleston Park

Edge Hill Liverpool

Farnworth

Flixton

Garforth

Garswood

Gatley

Glazebrook

Goole

Gorton

Grange-Over-Sands

Greenfield

Guide Bridge

Guiseley

Hadfield

Hag Fold

Hale

Halewood

Halifax

Handforth

Hattersley

Hazel Grove

Heald Green

Heaton Chapel

Hebden Bridge

Hexham

Hindley

Holmes Chapel

Horsforth

Hough Green

Huyton

Ilkley

Keighley

Kirkham & Wesham

Knutsford

Lea Green

Leeds Travel Centre

Levenshulme

Leyland

Littleborough

Lostock Parkway

Marple

Mauldeth Road

Meadowhall

Menston

Mexborough

Morecambe

Morpeth

Mossley (Greater Manchester)

Mossley Hill

New Mills Central

New Mills Newtown

New Pudsey

Newton For Hyde

Newton-Le-Willows

Northwich

Parbold

Poulton-Le-Fylde

Poynton

Prescot

Rainhill

Redcar Central

Reddish North

Roby

Romiley

Rose Hill (Marple)

Rotherham Central

Salford Central

Sandbach

Settle

Shipley

St Annes-On-The-Sea

St Helens Junction

Sunderland

Swinton (Yorkshire)

Swinton (Greater Manchester)

Thatto Heath

Thorne North

Todmorden

Ulverston

Urmston

Walkden

Warrington West

Wavertree Technology Park

West Allerton

Whaley Bridge

Whiston

Whitehaven

Widnes

Wilmslow

Windermere

Woodsmoor

Workington

Worksop

In addition, these stations in the North - operated by Avanti West Coast - would also lose their ticket offices:

Carlisle

Crewe

Lancaster

Macclesfield

Oxenholme Lake District

Penrith North Lakes

Preston

Runcorn

Stockport

Warrington Bank Quay