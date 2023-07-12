Councillors clash over proposed closure of Lancashire's railway station ticket offices
The rail industry last week announced a public consultation over the proposed closure of almost every one of the ticket facilities across England - including at Preston, Blackpool North and Chorley stations - amid claims that only around 1 in 10 passengers now use them.
Lancashire County Council’s Labour opposition group leader Azhar Ali has condemned the idea - and written to senior rail figures to express “deep concern” over the potential impact of the move on those who rely on face-to-face support. He has also criticised the ruling Conservative group at County Hall for failing to do the same.
However, the authority’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Rupert Swarbrick, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the priority is to ensure that people “do not feel less safe to travel” as a result of any changes that do go ahead.
Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) says that its proposals would involve bringing staff out from behind ticket screens and result in “a more visible and accessible staff presence overall in stations during staffed hours, on ticket concourses and on platforms”.
However, in his letter to RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr and Tricia Williams, chief operating officer of train company Northern - which is responsible for most stations in Lancashire - County Cllr Ali said that it was “crucial to consider…the unique circumstances of each station”
He added: “The closure of ticket offices at Lancashire train stations would significantly inconvenience passengers, particularly those who rely on face-to-face interactions or may not have access to online ticketing services.
"Many individuals, such as the elderly, disabled and those with limited digital literacy, depend on the ticket offices for assistance, guidance and the purchase of tickets. Removing this vital service would create barriers, limiting their ability to travel independently and hindering their overall mobility.
“Furthermore, ticket offices play a crucial role in ensuring the safety, security and wellbeing of passengers. Having trained staff on-site provides a sense of reassurance and enables immediate assistance in case of emergencies, disruptions or any unforeseen circumstances,” said County Cllr Ali.
Speaking to the LDRS, he also accused the Tory group of failing to “stand up for rail users or the people of Lancashire”.
Addressing the criticism, County Cllr Swarbrick said that the authority was analysing the “huge amount of data” available before making a submission to the consultation.
“We recognise why these measures are being proposed in response to changes in the way many people choose to buy their tickets. However, we have concerns about the impact of the current plans on passengers in Lancashire.
“We are formulating our detailed response to the consultations and will also be working with our partners as part of Rail North to amplify and strengthen our voice on a regional level.
“Our chief concerns are about the future availability of staff at stations, the ease of self-serve ticketing, how security will be maintained outside of busy times and access to facilities.
“Our main priorities as we move forward are that staff remain visible and available, that vulnerable people with specific needs are not disadvantaged and that the changes do not make people feel less safe to travel,” County Cllr Swarbrick added.
It has been claimed on social media that petitions opposing the plans have been set up at Chorley and Buckshaw Village stations.
The RDG says that an estimated 99 percent of all transactions that were made at ticket offices nationwide last year could have been carried out at ticket vending machines or online - and pledged that ticket machines across the network “will be improved and upgraded”. The organisation also stressed recent growth in contactless payments and digital ticketing.
The public consultation runs until 26th July and responses can be made by visiting transportfocus.org.uk/train-station-ticket-office-consultation/
WHICH LANCASHIRE TICKET OFFICES COULD CLOSE?
Under the plans the following Northern-operated ticket offices across the North of England would be removed:
Accrington
Adlington
Alderley Edge
Alnmouth
Appleby
Ashton-Under-Lyne
Atherton
Barnsley
Beverley
Bingley
Birchwood
Bradford Forster Square
Bramhall
Bredbury
Bridlington
Brinnington
Broad Green
Broadbottom
Bromley Cross
Buckshaw Parkway
Burnage
Burnley Central
Burnley Manchester Road
Buxton
Chassen Road
Cheadle Hulme
Chorley
Congleton
Cross Gates Yorks
Daisy Hill
Davenport
Deansgate
Dinting
Disley
Driffield
Earlestown
East Didsbury
Eccles
Eccleston Park
Edge Hill Liverpool
Farnworth
Flixton
Garforth
Garswood
Gatley
Glazebrook
Goole
Gorton
Grange-Over-Sands
Greenfield
Guide Bridge
Guiseley
Hadfield
Hag Fold
Hale
Halewood
Halifax
Handforth
Hattersley
Hazel Grove
Heald Green
Heaton Chapel
Hebden Bridge
Hexham
Hindley
Holmes Chapel
Horsforth
Hough Green
Huyton
Ilkley
Keighley
Kirkham & Wesham
Knutsford
Lea Green
Leeds Travel Centre
Levenshulme
Leyland
Littleborough
Lostock Parkway
Marple
Mauldeth Road
Meadowhall
Menston
Mexborough
Morecambe
Morpeth
Mossley (Greater Manchester)
Mossley Hill
New Mills Central
New Mills Newtown
New Pudsey
Newton For Hyde
Newton-Le-Willows
Northwich
Parbold
Poulton-Le-Fylde
Poynton
Prescot
Rainhill
Redcar Central
Reddish North
Roby
Romiley
Rose Hill (Marple)
Rotherham Central
Salford Central
Sandbach
Settle
Shipley
St Annes-On-The-Sea
St Helens Junction
Sunderland
Swinton (Yorkshire)
Swinton (Greater Manchester)
Thatto Heath
Thorne North
Todmorden
Ulverston
Urmston
Walkden
Warrington West
Wavertree Technology Park
West Allerton
Whaley Bridge
Whiston
Whitehaven
Widnes
Wilmslow
Windermere
Woodsmoor
Workington
Worksop
In addition, these stations in the North - operated by Avanti West Coast - would also lose their ticket offices:
Carlisle
Crewe
Lancaster
Macclesfield
Oxenholme Lake District
Penrith North Lakes
Preston
Runcorn
Stockport
Warrington Bank Quay
Wigan North Western