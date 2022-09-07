Officers have dealt with excessive speeders, drug-drivers, cloned cars and people with no licence or insurance.
One driver was clocked driving at more the speed limit on a 30mph road.
1. Stolen car is 'stung'
This Hyundai was spotted by police patrols in the Chorley as being stolen in a burglary from the Greater Manchester area.
A pursuit quickly developed and the vehicle was 'stung'.
The occupants - three men - all made their escape, but were tracked down by officers and police dog Viper.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Hotel trip
A couple looking for a hotel late at night in Blackpool were stopped by police close to the M55.
The driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine and was arrested.
The passenger spent their night in the vehicle.
3. Drugs wipe
Police carried out a routine stop in Blackburn on this van.
Officers found that the driver didn't match the licence picture with the details they gave, and the truth was that they were disqualified The driver also tested positive on a drug wipe for cannabis.
4. Speeding
After numerous community concerns regarding speeding along Holmeswood Road, Rufford, patrols were dispatched to the area on Monday.
Numerous drivers were dealt with, but this car was travelling at more than 60mph in 30mph. The driver was dealt with for the offence.
