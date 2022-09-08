Jane Shorrock was walking along Market Street at around 1pm on Friday, September 2, when she was suddenly struck from behind and knocked to the ground.

In a state of shock, she looked up to find a man on a mobility scooter had run her over, trapping her ankles beneath its wheels.

Jane shrieked with pain as she was pinned to the ground for around a minute before the scooter rider accelerated away, leaving her crumpled on the pavement.

She said: “He was flying along and ran straight into the back of me, pushed me down the pavement and into the road.

"I was trapped by my ankles under the front of his scooter. He wasn’t for stopping and passersby had to stop him from just driving away.

"My clothes were torn, shoes ripped, phone was smashed. He was out of control and I actually thought he was trying to kill me.

"It was so sustained and went on for so long. It was terrifying. He didn’t even say sorry.”

A passing motorist jumped out of his car and rushed after the man to stop him. He took the keys from his scooter and kept him at the scene until police arrived.

Jane was taken to hospital with a broken ankle, as well as nasty cuts and bruises. She will have to wear a medical boot for six weeks whilst it heals.

“He did stop because someone took his keys and stopped the man from leaving until the police arrived,” said Jane.

"I have awful injuries and can’t drive for six weeks. I can’t even walk unaided as both my ankles were crushed. I’m sore, stiff and angry, but I’m lucky it wasn’t worse.”

Jane now wants to see the law changed and stricter requirements introduced for those riding mobility scooters. She raised her concerns in a letter to Chorley MP and Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

She added: “To say I’m furious is an understatement. It is impacting on my small business, so I am both injured and suffering financial losses.

"The law needs changing. Mobility scooter riders don’t need insurance and don’t come under the road traffic act. But those scooters are heavy and I was pinned down and dragged along the floor. It’s just wrong.”

No arrests have been made but Lancashire Police say an investigation is under way.

"I’m so grateful to some lovely people that helped to stop him,” said Jane.

"Some of the women were brilliant and sat with me and helped me up. A nice man also picked up my smashed phone and purse and gave them to me. I’m really thankful to them.”

What do police say?

A spokesman for the force: “We were called to an incident in Market Street, Chorley, at approximately 1.14pm on September 2, where a mobility scooter was in collision with a pedestrian.

"Enquiries are continuing.