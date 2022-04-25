Here are the roads affected, with details explaining the reasons for the work and how long it is expected to take.
1. Walgarth Drive, Chorley
United utilities water limited are set to make utility repair and maintenance works to install flow monitor in chamber. No excavation is required and works should take no longer than 2 hours. The work starts and ends on Tuesday.
2. Ulnes Walton Lane, Ulnes Walton image (1).jpg
United utilities water limited are set to make utility repair and maintenance works. To install 1 x 25mm water connection to the 90mm main. The works start on Tuesday and end on Thursday.
3. Towngate, Eccleston
United utilities water limited are set to make utility repair and maintenance works. To install 1 x 25mm water connection to the 90mm main. Work starts on Tuesday and ends on Thursday.
4. South Road, Brehterton
United utilities water limited are making utility repairs and maintenance works to install 1 x long 25mm water connection to the 6" main Starting 25/04/22 Ending 26/04/22.
