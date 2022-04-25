United utilities water limited are set to start make utility repair and maintenance works to install flow monitor in chamber. No excavation required and works should take no longer than two hours. The work stats and ends on Monday.

Chorley traffic: Which streets in Chorley will have roadworks this week, how long are they scheduled to last and why are they in place?

These are the latest roadworks set to disrupt traffic starting week in Chorley.

By Alice Earnshaw
Monday, 25th April 2022, 4:55 am

Drivers can expect multiple restrictions as Lancashire County Council, BT, and United Utilities all carry out essential repair and maintenance work over the next seven days across the borough.

Here are the roads affected, with details explaining the reasons for the work and how long it is expected to take.

1. Walgarth Drive, Chorley

United utilities water limited are set to make utility repair and maintenance works to install flow monitor in chamber. No excavation is required and works should take no longer than 2 hours. The work starts and ends on Tuesday.

2. Ulnes Walton Lane, Ulnes Walton image (1).jpg

United utilities water limited are set to make utility repair and maintenance works. To install 1 x 25mm water connection to the 90mm main. The works start on Tuesday and end on Thursday.

3. Towngate, Eccleston

United utilities water limited are set to make utility repair and maintenance works. To install 1 x 25mm water connection to the 90mm main. Work starts on Tuesday and ends on Thursday.

4. South Road, Brehterton

United utilities water limited are making utility repairs and maintenance works to install 1 x long 25mm water connection to the 6&quot; main Starting 25/04/22 Ending 26/04/22.

