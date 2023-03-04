Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Chorley.

Lasting from just one day to a month, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason why.

So many roadworks are starting this week, we have only included those beginning on Monday and Tuesday.

Traffic signs These are all the roadworks starting in Chorley this week (March 6).

Letchworth Drive, Chorley What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Fitting new chamber in F/W. When: Mar 6 - Mar 8

Cocker Bar Road, Bretherton What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to install hydrant in carriageway When: Mar 6 - Mar 8

Grange Drive, Euxton What: Give and take Why: [New service connection] Excavation in carriageway to extend existing telecoms duct 1 metre to customer to provide new service. When: Mar 6 - Mar 8