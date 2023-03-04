News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Chorley roadworks from March 6: Which streets are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Chorley.

By Aimee Seddon
4 minutes ago
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 4:57pm

Lasting from just one day to a month, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason why.

So many roadworks are starting this week, we have only included those beginning on Monday and Tuesday.

1. Traffic signs

These are all the roadworks starting in Chorley this week (March 6).

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Letchworth Drive, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Fitting new chamber in F/W. When: Mar 6 - Mar 8

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Cocker Bar Road, Bretherton

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to install hydrant in carriageway When: Mar 6 - Mar 8

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Grange Drive, Euxton

What: Give and take Why: [New service connection] Excavation in carriageway to extend existing telecoms duct 1 metre to customer to provide new service. When: Mar 6 - Mar 8

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
ChorleyMotorists