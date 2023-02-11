Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Chorley.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, the projects include temporary traffic lights and road closures to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks (ordered by start date, from Monday to Friday.)

DUKE STREET, CHORLEY

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Clearing blockage in F/W, with access to chambers

When: Feb 13- Feb 15

EAVES LANE, CHORLEY

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Clearing blockage in F/W, with access to chambers

When: Feb 13- Feb 15

CARR LANE, CHORLEY

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: Private works under Road Space Licence - Replacement fence works outside St George's School undertaken by Thistlewaite Fencing Contractors Ltd. Some carriageway Footpath closure

When: Feb 13- Feb 20

OLD WORDEN AVENUE, BUCKSHAW VILLAGE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [New service connection] Maintenance dig required to fit ducting to provide new service OGEA58220593

When: Feb 13- Feb 15

GRANVILLE ROAD, CHORLEY

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE FOOTWAY TO RECTIFY FRAME AND COVER

When: Feb 13- Feb 15

GREAT MEADOW, ASTLEY VILLAGE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [New service connection] Excavation in footway to lay telecoms duct 17 metres from existing telecoms box to customer to provide new service.

When: Feb 13- Feb 15

LONG ACRE, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [New service connection] Excavation in footpath to clear blockages in telecoms duct to provide service to customers.

When: Feb 13- Feb 15

SWANSEY LANE, WHITTLE-LE-WOODS

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALL NEW TEE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION

When: Feb 13- Feb 15

BRINDLE STREET, CHORLEY

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION.

When: Feb 13- Feb 15

PARK ROAD, CHORLEY

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION

When: Feb 13- Feb 15

DALE VIEW, CHORLEY

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility asset works] BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in fw. To facilitate spine cabling works so we are able to connect customers up to super-fast broadband in the area.

When: Feb 13- Feb 15

GRAPE LANE, CROSTON

What: Two-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE 2no TRIAL HOLES IN THE CARRIAGEWAY TO CONFIRM EXISTING SERVICES. STANDARD DEPTH. PERMANENT INTENDED

When: Feb 13- Feb 17

HIGH STREET, MAWDESLEY

What: Road closure

Works: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joitnbay in carriageway/verge with track across carriageway to install and joint cable for a new connection to property

When: Feb 13- Feb 17

WELDBANK LANE, CHORLEY

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Clearing blockages in the F/W, with access to chambers

When: Feb 13- Feb 15

OAK CROFT, CLAYTON-LE-WOODS

What: Give and take

Why: [New service connection] NEW GAS SERVICE TO BE LAID TO NUMBER 12 - EXCAVATION IN C/WAY TOWARDS NUMBER 10 AND THEN TURNING UP TOWARDS 12 IN C/WAY - 34M OF E XCAVATION REQUIRED IN PUBLIC

When: Feb 13- Feb 21

BROADFIELDS, ASTLEY VILLAGE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility asset works] BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in cw blocks. To facilitate spine cabling works so we are able to connect customers up to super-fast broadband in the area.

When: Feb 13- Feb 15

COPTHURST LANE, WHITTLE-LE-WOODS

What: Two-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor in chamber .No excavation required , Works should take no longer than 1 hour.

When: Feb 14- Feb 14

BIRKACRE ROAD, CHORLEY

What: Two-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] IMMEDIATE WORKS to end unplanned interruption of supply or service provided by UU. Open cut excavation required to repair leak on water main in carriageway

When: Feb 14- Feb 14

CUNLIFFE STREET, CHORLEY

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Clearing blockages in F/W, with access to chambers

When: Feb 14- Feb 16

CHORLEY LANE, CHARNOCK RICHARD

What: Two-way signals

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] shortsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection

When: Feb 14- Feb 16

MASONFIELD, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility asset works] BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in fw. To facilitate spine cabling works so we are able to connect customers up to super-fast broadband in the area.

When: Feb 14- Feb 27

CHURCH LANE, CHARNOCK RICHARD

What: Road closure

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Long sided disconnection of old lead supply

When: Feb 14- Feb 16

THE ELMS, CLAYTON-LE-WOODS

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE VERGE TO RENEW FRAME AND COVER

When: Feb 15- Feb 17

TUNLEY HOLME, BAMBER BRIDGE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE FOOTWAY TO RENEW AND LOWER A FRAME AND COVER

When: Feb 15- Feb 17

BEECHFIELDS, ECCLESTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE FOOTWAY TO RENEW AND LOWER FRAME AND COVER

When: Feb 16- Feb 20

CHURCH STREET, ADLINGTON

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE FOOTWAY RENEW A FRAME AND COVER

When: Feb 16- Feb 20

GREAT MEADOW, ASTLEY VILLAGE

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE FOOTWAY RENEW A FRAME AND COVER

When: Feb 16- Feb 20

CHORLEY ROAD, HEATH CHARNOCK

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE FOOTWAY RENEW A FRAME AND COVER

When: Feb 16- Feb 20

LYONS LANE, CHORLEY

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [New service connection] LAY 5.5M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 1.5M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN FOOTWAY

When: Feb 16- Feb 20

OAK CROFT, CLAYTON-LE-WOODS

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [New service connection] Excavation in footway to lay telecoms duct 25 metres from existing telecoms box to customer to provide new service.

When: Feb 17- March 2

GRANGE DRIVE, EUXTON

What: Give and take

Why: [New service connection] Excavation in carriageway to extend existing telecoms duct 1 metre to customer to provide new service.

When: Feb 17- Feb 21

1 . Traffic Chorley These are all the roadworks starting in Chorley this week (February 13) Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales