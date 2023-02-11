Chorley roadworks from February 13: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Chorley.
Lasting between one day and two weeks, the projects include temporary traffic lights and road closures to allow work to be completed.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks (ordered by start date, from Monday to Friday.)
DUKE STREET, CHORLEY
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Clearing blockage in F/W, with access to chambers
When: Feb 13- Feb 15
EAVES LANE, CHORLEY
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Clearing blockage in F/W, with access to chambers
When: Feb 13- Feb 15
CARR LANE, CHORLEY
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: Private works under Road Space Licence - Replacement fence works outside St George's School undertaken by Thistlewaite Fencing Contractors Ltd. Some carriageway Footpath closure
When: Feb 13- Feb 20
OLD WORDEN AVENUE, BUCKSHAW VILLAGE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [New service connection] Maintenance dig required to fit ducting to provide new service OGEA58220593
When: Feb 13- Feb 15
GRANVILLE ROAD, CHORLEY
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE FOOTWAY TO RECTIFY FRAME AND COVER
When: Feb 13- Feb 15
GREAT MEADOW, ASTLEY VILLAGE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [New service connection] Excavation in footway to lay telecoms duct 17 metres from existing telecoms box to customer to provide new service.
When: Feb 13- Feb 15
LONG ACRE, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [New service connection] Excavation in footpath to clear blockages in telecoms duct to provide service to customers.
When: Feb 13- Feb 15
SWANSEY LANE, WHITTLE-LE-WOODS
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALL NEW TEE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION
When: Feb 13- Feb 15
BRINDLE STREET, CHORLEY
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION.
When: Feb 13- Feb 15
PARK ROAD, CHORLEY
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION
When: Feb 13- Feb 15
DALE VIEW, CHORLEY
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility asset works] BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in fw. To facilitate spine cabling works so we are able to connect customers up to super-fast broadband in the area.
When: Feb 13- Feb 15
GRAPE LANE, CROSTON
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE 2no TRIAL HOLES IN THE CARRIAGEWAY TO CONFIRM EXISTING SERVICES. STANDARD DEPTH. PERMANENT INTENDED
When: Feb 13- Feb 17
HIGH STREET, MAWDESLEY
What: Road closure
Works: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joitnbay in carriageway/verge with track across carriageway to install and joint cable for a new connection to property
When: Feb 13- Feb 17
WELDBANK LANE, CHORLEY
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Clearing blockages in the F/W, with access to chambers
When: Feb 13- Feb 15
OAK CROFT, CLAYTON-LE-WOODS
What: Give and take
Why: [New service connection] NEW GAS SERVICE TO BE LAID TO NUMBER 12 - EXCAVATION IN C/WAY TOWARDS NUMBER 10 AND THEN TURNING UP TOWARDS 12 IN C/WAY - 34M OF E XCAVATION REQUIRED IN PUBLIC
When: Feb 13- Feb 21
BROADFIELDS, ASTLEY VILLAGE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility asset works] BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in cw blocks. To facilitate spine cabling works so we are able to connect customers up to super-fast broadband in the area.
When: Feb 13- Feb 15
COPTHURST LANE, WHITTLE-LE-WOODS
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor in chamber .No excavation required , Works should take no longer than 1 hour.
When: Feb 14- Feb 14
BIRKACRE ROAD, CHORLEY
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] IMMEDIATE WORKS to end unplanned interruption of supply or service provided by UU. Open cut excavation required to repair leak on water main in carriageway
When: Feb 14- Feb 14
CUNLIFFE STREET, CHORLEY
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Clearing blockages in F/W, with access to chambers
When: Feb 14- Feb 16
CHORLEY LANE, CHARNOCK RICHARD
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] shortsided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection
When: Feb 14- Feb 16
MASONFIELD, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility asset works] BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in fw. To facilitate spine cabling works so we are able to connect customers up to super-fast broadband in the area.
When: Feb 14- Feb 27
CHURCH LANE, CHARNOCK RICHARD
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Long sided disconnection of old lead supply
When: Feb 14- Feb 16
THE ELMS, CLAYTON-LE-WOODS
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE VERGE TO RENEW FRAME AND COVER
When: Feb 15- Feb 17
TUNLEY HOLME, BAMBER BRIDGE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE FOOTWAY TO RENEW AND LOWER A FRAME AND COVER
When: Feb 15- Feb 17
BEECHFIELDS, ECCLESTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE FOOTWAY TO RENEW AND LOWER FRAME AND COVER
When: Feb 16- Feb 20
CHURCH STREET, ADLINGTON
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE FOOTWAY RENEW A FRAME AND COVER
When: Feb 16- Feb 20
GREAT MEADOW, ASTLEY VILLAGE
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE FOOTWAY RENEW A FRAME AND COVER
When: Feb 16- Feb 20
CHORLEY ROAD, HEATH CHARNOCK
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] EXCAVATE IN THE FOOTWAY RENEW A FRAME AND COVER
When: Feb 16- Feb 20
LYONS LANE, CHORLEY
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [New service connection] LAY 5.5M NEW GAS SERVICE OF WHICH 1.5M WILL BE IN PUBLIC TO MAIN LOCATED IN FOOTWAY
When: Feb 16- Feb 20
OAK CROFT, CLAYTON-LE-WOODS
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [New service connection] Excavation in footway to lay telecoms duct 25 metres from existing telecoms box to customer to provide new service.
When: Feb 17- March 2
GRANGE DRIVE, EUXTON
What: Give and take
Why: [New service connection] Excavation in carriageway to extend existing telecoms duct 1 metre to customer to provide new service.
When: Feb 17- Feb 21