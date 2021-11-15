Casualty given first aid after crash in Preston

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision in Preston today (November 15).

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 15th November 2021, 6:44 pm

Two fire engines from Preston were called to the scene of the collision in Pitman Way at around 2.20pm.

Fire crews used a first aid kit to treat one casualty at the scene.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision in Pitman way, Preston (Credit: Google)

Read More

Read More
Preston burglar armed with knife is jailed after shopkeeper live streams his arr...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

CasualtyPreston