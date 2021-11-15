Casualty given first aid after crash in Preston
Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision in Preston today (November 15).
Monday, 15th November 2021, 6:44 pm
Two fire engines from Preston were called to the scene of the collision in Pitman Way at around 2.20pm.
Fire crews used a first aid kit to treat one casualty at the scene.
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.
