Carnforth road reopens traffic collision

Following a road traffic collision road closures have now been removed on Cinderbarrow Lane, Tarn Lane and at the roundabout for the A6.

By Emma Downey
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 1:42pm

Lancashire Police and Cumbria Police who were previously dealing with a road traffic collision on Cinderbarrow Lane Burton Carnforth and had advised anyone travelling this way to find an alternative route. A spokesperson for National Highways north west said: “The scene is now clear and all lanes have reopened on the M6 in Lancashire southbound between J36 (near Milton) and J35 (near Carnforth).”

