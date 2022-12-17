Carnforth road reopens traffic collision
Following a road traffic collision road closures have now been removed on Cinderbarrow Lane, Tarn Lane and at the roundabout for the A6.
Lancashire Police and Cumbria Police who were previously dealing with a road traffic collision on Cinderbarrow Lane Burton Carnforth and had advised anyone travelling this way to find an alternative route. A spokesperson for National Highways north west said: “The scene is now clear and all lanes have reopened on the M6 in Lancashire southbound between J36 (near Milton) and J35 (near Carnforth).”