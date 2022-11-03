Caravan overturns following crash on M6 near Lancaster resulting in lane closures and 50-minute delays
Delays of 50 minutes were reported on the M6 following a collision which caused a caravan to overturn near Lancaster.
The collision occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 34 (Halton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at approximately midday on Thursday (November 3).
Two lanes were closed following the crash – which caused a caravan to overturn – as recovery crews cleared the scene.
Delays of 50 minutes and average speeds of five mph were reported in the area following the closure.
Most Popular
One lane reopened at around 1.30pm, but National Highways urged motorists to plan ahead if travelling in the area.
“We've reopened a lane on the M6 southbound between J34 (Morecambe) and J33 (A6),” a spokesman for National Highways said.
“1 (of 3) lanes remain closed for vehicle recovery. Approx. 4.5 miles of congestion.
“Please add an extra 50 minutes on to your current journey time.”
It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the collision.