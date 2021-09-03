Car smashes into hair and beauty salon after multi-vehicle crash in Preston

The car crashed into the Westwood Lounge Hair and Beauty Salon in Fylde Road at approximately midday today (September 3).

Pictures from the scene show the collision involved a black KIA Sportage, a black Peugeot 308 and a red KIA Venga.

Two police vans and one police car attended the scene while the vechiles were recovered.

A car smashed into the front of a hair and beauty salon in Ashton-on-Ribble following a collision. (Credit: Ashton & PR2 Community Group)

There are not thought to have been any injuries.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow...