Car smashes into hair and beauty salon after multi-vehicle crash in Preston
A multi-vehicle collision caused a car to smash into the front of a hair and beauty salon in Ashton-on-Ribble.
The car crashed into the Westwood Lounge Hair and Beauty Salon in Fylde Road at approximately midday today (September 3).
Pictures from the scene show the collision involved a black KIA Sportage, a black Peugeot 308 and a red KIA Venga.
Two police vans and one police car attended the scene while the vechiles were recovered.
There are not thought to have been any injuries.
Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.
More to follow...
