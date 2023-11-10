News you can trust since 1886
Car goes up in flames on hard shoulder of M55 westbound between Preston and Kirkham

A car went up in flames on the M55 westbound heading towards Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Nov 2023, 13:39 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 13:45 GMT
The car caught fire on the westbound carriageway between Preston and Kirkham at around 1pm on Friday (November 10).

An eyewitness said the vehicle was “engulfed in flames on the hard shoulder.”

“It looked like other motorists had pulled over to assist and two fire engines were on their way towards the incident,” they added.

A car went up in flames on the M55 westbound between Preston and Kirkham (Credit: Google)A car went up in flames on the M55 westbound between Preston and Kirkham (Credit: Google)
A car went up in flames on the M55 westbound between Preston and Kirkham (Credit: Google)

Traffic was coping well in the area following the fire, but motorists warned each other to be careful if travelling in the area.

A resident on social media wrote: “Car on fire M55 coming into Blackpool. Avoid it if you're coming back in. Traffic will be grid locked soon.”

Another added: “Car fire on M55. Please be careful. Praying everyone is safe.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more information.

