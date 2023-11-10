A car went up in flames on the M55 westbound heading towards Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The car caught fire on the westbound carriageway between Preston and Kirkham at around 1pm on Friday (November 10).

An eyewitness said the vehicle was “engulfed in flames on the hard shoulder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It looked like other motorists had pulled over to assist and two fire engines were on their way towards the incident,” they added.

A car went up in flames on the M55 westbound between Preston and Kirkham (Credit: Google)

Traffic was coping well in the area following the fire, but motorists warned each other to be careful if travelling in the area.

A resident on social media wrote: “Car on fire M55 coming into Blackpool. Avoid it if you're coming back in. Traffic will be grid locked soon.”

Another added: “Car fire on M55. Please be careful. Praying everyone is safe.”