Car flips onto roof after hitting parked vehicle in Preston
A car flipped onto its roof after hitting a parked car in Preston.
A man was taken to hospital following a collision outside Preston Vocational Centre in St Paul's Road at around 9am this morning (July 1).
CCTV footage shows the car - which appears to be a black Ford Focus - moving to the side of the road to allow an oncoming vehicle to pass.
As the cars pass each other, the Ford clips a parked vehicle, causing it to suddenly flip onto its roof before landing in a bus bay.
In a separate clip, police can be seen blocking the road as the car is recovered
The man's injuries are not believed to be serious, a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.
Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.
