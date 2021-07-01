Car flips onto roof after hitting parked vehicle in Preston

A man was taken to hospital following a collision outside Preston Vocational Centre in St Paul's Road at around 9am this morning (July 1).

CCTV footage shows the car - which appears to be a black Ford Focus - moving to the side of the road to allow an oncoming vehicle to pass.

As the cars pass each other, the Ford clips a parked vehicle, causing it to suddenly flip onto its roof before landing in a bus bay.

A man was taken to hospital after a car flipped onto its roof in Preston. (Credit: Izy Ahmed)

In a separate clip, police can be seen blocking the road as the car is recovered

The man's injuries are not believed to be serious, a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.