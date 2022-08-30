News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Car flips onto its roof after crash on M6 roundabout in Bamber Bridge

A car flipped onto its roof after a collision on a motorway roundabout in Bamber Bridge.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:38 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:38 pm

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision in Church Road at around 7.50am on Tuesday (August 30).

One of the cars landed on its roof following the crash, reportedly blocking the exit slip road for the M6 southbound.

Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham attended the incident to make the scene safe.

A car flipped onto its roof after a crash in Bamber Bridge (Credit: Martin Turnbull)

Most Popular

No injuries were reported and crews were at the scene for approximately 40 minutes.

No arrests were reported.

Read More

Read More
Video shows fire crews tackle Penwortham garden blaze - this is what caused it

A car later caught fire on the M6 northbound near junction 31A (Haighton) at approximately 2.20pm.

The northbound carriageway was fully closed until around 2.40pm while firefighters extinguished the flames.

The closure was later reduced to two lanes.

Congestion was backing up to junction 29 (Bamber Bridge) on the northbound side and junction 32 (Broughton) on the southbound carriageway.

Traffic conditions were expected to return to normal by 5.15pm.

Emergency servicesPenwortham