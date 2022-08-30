Car flips onto its roof after crash on M6 roundabout in Bamber Bridge
A car flipped onto its roof after a collision on a motorway roundabout in Bamber Bridge.
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision in Church Road at around 7.50am on Tuesday (August 30).
One of the cars landed on its roof following the crash, reportedly blocking the exit slip road for the M6 southbound.
Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham attended the incident to make the scene safe.
Most Popular
-
1
Motorcyclist killed in A59 Clitheroe crash named as police continue appeal for information
-
2
Preston footballer and Love Island star Jamie Allen joins AFC Telford United
-
3
Northern train tickets for journeys across Lancashire and the North go on sale for just £1
-
4
Car bursts into flames on M6 northbound near Preston resulting in long delays
-
5
Video shows fire crews tackle Penwortham garden blaze - this is what caused it
No injuries were reported and crews were at the scene for approximately 40 minutes.
No arrests were reported.
A car later caught fire on the M6 northbound near junction 31A (Haighton) at approximately 2.20pm.
The northbound carriageway was fully closed until around 2.40pm while firefighters extinguished the flames.
The closure was later reduced to two lanes.
Congestion was backing up to junction 29 (Bamber Bridge) on the northbound side and junction 32 (Broughton) on the southbound carriageway.
Traffic conditions were expected to return to normal by 5.15pm.