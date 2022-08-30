Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision in Church Road at around 7.50am on Tuesday (August 30).

One of the cars landed on its roof following the crash, reportedly blocking the exit slip road for the M6 southbound.

Two fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham attended the incident to make the scene safe.

A car flipped onto its roof after a crash in Bamber Bridge (Credit: Martin Turnbull)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No injuries were reported and crews were at the scene for approximately 40 minutes.

No arrests were reported.

A car later caught fire on the M6 northbound near junction 31A (Haighton) at approximately 2.20pm.

The northbound carriageway was fully closed until around 2.40pm while firefighters extinguished the flames.

The closure was later reduced to two lanes.

Congestion was backing up to junction 29 (Bamber Bridge) on the northbound side and junction 32 (Broughton) on the southbound carriageway.