Car fire closes lane on M61 near Chorley

One lane on the southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 8 (Chorley North Link Interchange) and 6 (Horwich Interchange) at around 6.35pm.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.