Car ban coming to major Preston street when new bus lane begins
Preparations are underway for the road revamp on Corporation Street on the outskirts of Preston city centre.
The so-called ‘bus gate’ will come into force later this year, restricting access to the section of the route between Marsh Lane and Heatley Street. The rule will apply 24 hours a day, meaning only buses, cycles and taxis and travel through that stretch.
Road markings and signage have been installed in readiness for the new arrangements.
With the parallel Friargate also having been largely pedestrianised, prohibited vehicles travelling towards the city centre from the north of Preston will be forced to use Strand Road or the A6, North Road.
The changes are part of the works to transform the wider Friargate and Ringway area and are also designed to increase bus reliability, reduce congestion and encourage more people to use public transport.
Motorists will be urged to check their planned route before they travel, once the new rules come into effect.
Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for highway and transport, Rupert Swarbrick, said: "People may have noticed that markings and some signage have gone in ahead of the changes being made to Corporation Street later this year.
"Once this bus gate becomes operational, all car parks will still be accessible, but the routes may be slightly different to reach them.
"Nothing is changing for now and we will let people know in plenty of time, so that people will have more details about it and how it may affect their journey."