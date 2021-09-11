Bus services disrupted in Preston due to driver shortage

Several bus services have been disrupted in Preston due a shortage of drivers.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 2:10 pm

Stagecoach said several services will be disrupted today (September 11) due to "staff sickness and shortages".

The affected routes are 1A (Preston - Longridge), 9 (Preston - Moor Nook), 111 (Preston - Leyland), 3 (Preston - Penwortham), 125 (Preston - Bolton) and X2 (Preston - Southport)

"We apologise for the disruption caused," a spokesman for Stagecoach said.

