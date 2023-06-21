News you can trust since 1886
Burst water pipe shuts Ribbleton Lane near B&M in Preston

A busy Preston road is closed for emergency repairs after a water pipe burst this morning (Wednesday, June 21).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:27 BST

Ribbleton Lane is closed between Crook Street and Ribbleton Place while United Utilities work at the scene this afternoon.

Lancashire County Council said diversion signs will be put in place to guide drivers around the closure.

Local businesses including B&M and Superpet Warehouse can still be accessed from either direction via Swan Street and St Mary’s Street.

Ribbleton Lane has been closed between Crook Street and Ribbleton Place while repairs are made to a burst water pipe. Picture by Superpet Warehouse Preston
Ribbleton Lane has been closed between Crook Street and Ribbleton Place while repairs are made to a burst water pipe. Picture by Superpet Warehouse Preston
But a number of bus services are affected, including Preston Bus service 8 which is being been diverted in both directions via New Hall Lane, Skeffington Road and then back on to route along Ribbleton Lane.

United Utilities have blocked off the road and repair work is expected to continue into the late afternoon/early evening.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We have been notified by Network Plus that an emergency closure has been put in place on Ribbleton Lane due to a water burst between Crook Street and Ribbleton Place.

"If the road needs to remain closed while repairs are made we will work with the company to ensure that suitable signs are put in place to direct people around the closure."

An emergency closure has been put in place on Ribbleton Lane due to a water burst between Crook Street and Ribbleton Place. Picture credit: Superpet Warehouse Preston
An emergency closure has been put in place on Ribbleton Lane due to a water burst between Crook Street and Ribbleton Place. Picture credit: Superpet Warehouse Preston
