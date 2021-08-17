Building works mean major diversion for Sunday DalesBus service 881 from Lancaster to Settle and Malham.

A road closure will be in place at Marshaw Tower in the Trough of Bowland, and there is also a width restriction in Slaidburn, for repairs to the Hark to Bounty public house.

As a result the bus is unable to run via the Trough of Bowland, and will instead run via Bentham, Ingleton and Clapham, to resume it’s usual route at Settle Station.

The bus leaves Lancaster Bus Station every Sunday and Bank Holiday at 0840, and will now call at Hornby (0900), Wennington (0908), Low Bentham (0913), High Bentham (0915), Rivers Edge Park (0920) on it’s way to Ingleton, Clapham, Settle, Malham Tarn and Malham in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The return bus leaves Malham at 1630, Settle at 1700 and Ingleton at 1728. Full details are available online hereThe other Sunday DalesBus service from Lancaster, Northern DalesBus 830, continues unchanged every Sunday until October 17, also running via Bentham to Ingleton, but then continuing to Ribblehead, and Hawes and then into Swaledale via the spectacular Buttertubs Pass.

This bus leaves Lancaster at 0910 and Ingleton at 1005, returning from Richmond at 1620 and Hawes at 1740.