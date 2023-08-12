News you can trust since 1886
Buckshaw Village moped crash leaves teenage girl seriously injured in Royal Preston Hospital

A teenage girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a moped in Buckshaw Village last night (Friday, August 11).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 12th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 11:58 BST

Emergency services – including the air ambulance – were called to the scene in Buckshaw Avenue at around 7.30pm.

The girl, a pedestrian, suffered serious head and leg injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road – one of the main routes through Buckshaw Village – was closed in both directions for a number hours while police and paramedics worked at the scene.

The teenager girl suffered serious head and leg injuries after she was struck by a moped in Buckshaw Avenue, Buckshaw Village on Friday evening (August 11)The teenager girl suffered serious head and leg injuries after she was struck by a moped in Buckshaw Avenue, Buckshaw Village on Friday evening (August 11)
The teenager girl suffered serious head and leg injuries after she was struck by a moped in Buckshaw Avenue, Buckshaw Village on Friday evening (August 11)
The road reopened shortly before midnight and Lancashire Police have this morning launched an appeal for witnesses and information.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We were called around 7.30pm yesterday (Friday, August 11) to a report of a serious collision in Buckshaw Avenue, Buckshaw Village.

"Emergency services attended after a collision between a moped and pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a teenage girl, suffered serious head and leg injuries.

"Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1309 of August 11."

