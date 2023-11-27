Buckshaw Village crash sees man knocked down by HGV near Central Avenue and Dawson Lane
A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a wagon in Buckshaw Village.
The casualty, aged in his 20s, was crossing Central Avenue, near Dawson Lane, when he was hit by the HGV at 7.45am on Friday (November 24).
Police closed the road while ambulance crews worked at the scene. The man suffered a number of broken bones and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A police spokesman said: “Happened at 7.45am and was a collision between an HGV and a pedestrian (a man in his 20s).
"He suffered fractures and cuts and was taken to hospital.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details on the man’s condition.