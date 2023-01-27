Broken down vehicle on London Road in Preston causes ‘significant traffic disruption’
Significant traffic delays were reported after a vehicle broke down on a busy road in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 5:01pm
A broken down vehicle partially blocked the southbound carriageway on London Road at around 4.30pm on Friday (January 27).
Heavy congestion was building as a result, with residents urged to find alternative routes as the road was cleared.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “You are advised that this is causing significant disruption to traffic and are asked to plan your route accordingly and avoid the area if possible.”