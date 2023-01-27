News you can trust since 1886
Broken down vehicle on London Road in Preston causes ‘significant traffic disruption’

Significant traffic delays were reported after a vehicle broke down on a busy road in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 5:01pm

A broken down vehicle partially blocked the southbound carriageway on London Road at around 4.30pm on Friday (January 27).

Heavy congestion was building as a result, with residents urged to find alternative routes as the road was cleared.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “You are advised that this is causing significant disruption to traffic and are asked to plan your route accordingly and avoid the area if possible.”

Significant traffic delays were reported after a vehicle broke down on London Road, Preston (Credit: Google)
