Boy,13, suffers serious injuries after being hit by a car in Preston

A teenage boy suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car in Preston.

The 13-year-old was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital following the accident on Blackpool Road, Ashton.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision outside the Tesco Extra store at around 6pm yesterday.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "A young lad has been hit by a car. He was conscious and breathing and taken to hospital."

It is understood the teenager had just got off a bus and was crossing the road.

The spokesperson said the boy's injuries were "serious but not life threatening".