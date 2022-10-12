The popular bonfire and fireworks display will take place at Clitheroe Castle on Saturday, November 5.

The event is expected to attract thousands of bonfire enthusiasts to the Clitheroe Castle Field.

And the following road closures will be in place from 8pm to 10.30pm to ensure people are able to exit the field after the event and disperse safely.

This photograph of a previous Clitheroe bonfire was taken by David Bleazard.

● Eshton Terrace between the Franklin Street and West View junctions

● Parson Lane between the Bawdlands and Station Road junctions

There will be no alternative route during the traffic order and access to properties in Eshton Terrace and Parson Lane and side streets affected by the closures will be maintained.