Emergency services were called to the scene after a bus believed to be carrying schoolchildren mounted the pavement and crashed into a wall and lamppost outside the Savoy Hotel in Queen’s Promenade at around 8.15am.

The single-decker reportedly hit a number of kerbs and began to swerve in the road before crossing lanes and smashing into a metal post holding one of the resort’s illuminations.

It also knocked down a wall next to the Savoy Hotel car park, shedding bricks across the pavement.

The Cleveleys bound service mounted the pavement and crashed into a wall and a lamppost holding an illuminations sign

Blackpool Transport said its “thoughts are currently with the driver” after he was taken to hospital after the crash.

It did not say whether the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel – as reported by a number of passengers – but added that it is working with Lancashire Police to investigate how the crash occurred.

The driver is receiving medical treatment at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but no details have been provided on his current condition.

It has also been confirmed that paramedics treated five passengers for minor injuries. The ages of those injured has not been confirmed.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside the Savoy Hotel in Queen's Promenade, Blackpool this morning (Tuesday, January 17)

Statement from Blackpool Transport

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: “We are currently working closely with the police and other stakeholders to ascertain the cause of the accident.

“Our driver is currently receiving medical care in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Police described the bus crash as a 'minor injury collision'

“Five customers onboard were attended by paramedics at the scene with none needing hospital treatment.

“Our thoughts are currently with the driver and the customers who were on board the bus today.”

