Blackburn: Elderly man taken to hospital after pedestrian was hit by car at the A666 junction
An elderly man was seriously injured on Bolton Road when he was hit by a car on Thursday morning (April 6) in Blackburn.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 9th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
The pedestrian – a man in his 80s, was knocked down at around 9:25am, and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The Ford Kuga hit him on Jack Walker Way, junction A666.
Anybody who witnessed the collision or who saw vehicle in the moments before it happened should call 101, quoting log 0321 of April 6th or report here https://orlo.uk/391fc