Biker taken to hospital after crash in Leyland

The man, aged in his 40s, from Leyland, was injured after his motorbike collided with a car in Leyland Lane, near the junction with Golden Hill Lane, at around 9pm.

Police and ambulance crews attended and the road was closed whilst paramedics worked at the scene.

He was taken to hospital and will need surgery but his family told the Post that he is going to be OK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, from Leyland, was injured after his motorbike collided with a car in Leyland Lane, outside Franco's Italian, at around 9pm yesterday (Thursday, November 11). Pic: Google

His wife said: "He is in a lot of pain and needs an operation on his broken collar bone.

"It will need a metal plate and wiring but he is alive and no other injuries thankfully.

"He will be sore for a while but he's alive and that's all that matters."

His wife also wished to thank staff at Franco's Italian and Bargain Booze who rushed to help her husband after his crash.

She said: "I'd like to say a massive thanks to first aider Dan at Bargain Booze who was first on scene to help, and the young lady at Franco's, as well as the emergency services.

"Everyone was just amazing."

The ambulance service said the driver of the car was shaken up but walked away with minor cuts and bruises.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.