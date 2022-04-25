The crash happened at around 7.20pm at the junction of Cuerdale Lane and Potter Lane, when a BMW 218 car collided with a Yamaha XJ motorbike.

The motorbike rider, who has yet to be formally identified, sadly died at the scene.

A 19-year-old woman riding pillion on the bike remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The fatal crash happened at the junction of Cuerdale Lane and Potter Lane near Walton-le-Dale at around 7.20pm yesterday (Sunday, April 25)

The road was closed until shortly before midnight while specialist accident investigators attended.

No arrests have been made.

Lancashire Police said enquiries are underway to piece together what happened and the force wants to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has CCTV or dashcam showing what happened.

Sgt Peter Snook, of the Lancashire Police Tactical Operations team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died. We send them our deepest condolences at this incredibly difficult time.

“A woman is also in hospital with serious injuries and we send her our very best wishes.

“I’d also like to say thank you to the members of the public who stopped and offered assistance at the scene.

“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened and we are asking anybody with information to come forward.

"Perhaps you saw all or part of the incident, caught some of it on dashcam or CCTV, or maybe you saw one of the vehicles in the moments before the collision.

“Whatever information you have, please get in touch.”