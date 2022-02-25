A585 Fleetwood Road reopens in both directions after emergency services battle barn fire in Esprick

Four fire engines from Blackpool, Wesham and South Shore attended the scene at around 4.10am on Friday, February 25.

The aerial ladder platform and support pump from Preston were also called to help extinguish the outbuilding.

Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the barn collapsed after being engulfed by the flames.

"Firefighters used one hose reel, one 45m jet and wore breathing apparatus," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

"Crews are currently still in attendance."

A road closure was put in place from junction 3 of the M55 (Wesham) to Mile Road at around 5.30am.

Police urged motorists travelling in the area to use alternative routes while firefighters battled the flames.

The road has since reopened but fire crews remained at the scene to dampen down any hotspots.

The closure was put in place from junction 3 of the M55 to Mile Road.

A585 Fleetwood Road was closed in both directions due to a fire.