Bank holiday crash closes M61 from Chorley to Bolton
Police have closed the M61 northbound after a crash near Chorley this evening (Monday, May 8).
The motorway is closed northbound between junctions 6 (Horwich) and 8 Chorley while emergency services work at the scene.
Lancashire Police has advised that the northbound carriageway will remain closed for some time.
It is not clear whether anyone has been injured at this stage.
A police spokesman said: “We are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the M61.
"As a result J6 to J8 northbound of the M61 will be closed for the forseeable.
“As soon as the junctions open we will update you.
“Thank you for your patience.”
Lancashire Police has been approached for further details.