Ban car parking on pavements, Government urged

A ban on pavement parking should be the "default position", ministers have been urged, amid calls for a change in the law.

Peers at Westminster heard there was already a general bar on the practice in London, with pressure for this to be extended across the rest of England.

Labour peer Lord Lennie highlighted demands from campaigners, including the blind and wheelchair users

The Government acknowledged car parking on pavements was "a problem" and pointed out the findings of a review were being currently being looked at.

Transport Minister Baroness Sugg said: "Within Greater London there is already a general ban on pavement parking.

"In the rest of England, local authorities can implement local bans using traffic regulation orders.

"In recent months the Department for Transport has carried out a review on pavement parking, gathering evidence on the effectiveness of current legislation and the case for reform.

"That review is now complete and we are considering its findings."

Labour peer Lord Lennie highlighted demands from campaigners, including the blind and wheelchair users, that "legislation should move to a default position as in London of no parking on pavements unless designated otherwise, rather than just a discouragement, which is currently the case".

Lady Sugg said: "I do agree that pavement parking is a problem.

"There are calls for the Government to introduce a law that bans pavement parking across England.

"The Roads Minister is keen to make the process as simple as possible, but before seeking new primary legislation we are evaluating the effectiveness of the current legislation and we want to understand the issues that are preventing councils from taking action already."

Labour peer Lord Berkeley pointed to the arcane language used in the 1835 Highways Act, which still remained in force and stated that "people shall not tether any horse, ass, mule, swine or cattle on any highway".

He said: "Isn't it about time that this legislation was updated?"