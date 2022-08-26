All lanes reopen on M6 after ‘concern for welfare incident’ closes motorway in both directions near Lancaster
The M6 was shut as police responded to a “concern for welfare” call near Lancaster.
By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:02 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:03 pm
All traffic was stopped on the M6 near junction 34 (Halton) at approximately 10am on Friday (August 26).
Heavy traffic was building in both directions following the closure, with delays of 30 minutes reported.
The reason for the closure was not initially announced, but drivers reported seeing a number of police vehicles in the area.
Most Popular
-
1
Residents of a quiet Farington street say their concerns about the new Lancashire Cricket Ground which will surround them have been ignored
-
2
Road junction of the future will mean even more traffic disruption in Preston – but only for six months
-
3
Small buses force Chorley passengers to wait or walk - but travel firm promises service will improve within weeks
-
4
New pedestrian crossing for busy spot outside the Royal Preston
-
5
M6, M55, M61 and M65 traffic news LIVE: Long delays as thousands of bank holiday travellers descend on motorway network
Lancashire Police later confirmed they had responded to a “concern for welfare” call.
No injuries were reported.