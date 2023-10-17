News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

A59 Liverpool Road crash sees SUV driver taken to Royal Preston Hospital

A man was taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A59 in Hutton yesterday (Monday, October 16).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the scene near Howick Primary School where a white SUV had crashed near the junction with Lindle Lane.

Fire crews cut the roof of the car to rescue a man trapped inside while sheets were placed around the wreck to shield the scene from passing motorists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters pulled him out of the wreck and handed him into the hands of paramedics before he was taken to hospital for treatment.

North West Ambulance Service said a man was taken to hospital after a serious crash on A59 Liverpool Road in Hutton on Monday morning (October 16)North West Ambulance Service said a man was taken to hospital after a serious crash on A59 Liverpool Road in Hutton on Monday morning (October 16)
North West Ambulance Service said a man was taken to hospital after a serious crash on A59 Liverpool Road in Hutton on Monday morning (October 16)
Most Popular

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said he was ‘not sure’ how seriously the man was injured.

Lancashire Police initially described the crash as ‘damage-only’. The force has been approached for further details.

One lane was closed on the A59 towards Longton while emegency services worked at the scene.

Related topics:Emergency servicesLancashire Police