A59 Liverpool Road crash sees SUV driver taken to Royal Preston Hospital
Emergency services were called to the scene near Howick Primary School where a white SUV had crashed near the junction with Lindle Lane.
Fire crews cut the roof of the car to rescue a man trapped inside while sheets were placed around the wreck to shield the scene from passing motorists.
Firefighters pulled him out of the wreck and handed him into the hands of paramedics before he was taken to hospital for treatment.
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said he was ‘not sure’ how seriously the man was injured.
Lancashire Police initially described the crash as ‘damage-only’. The force has been approached for further details.
One lane was closed on the A59 towards Longton while emegency services worked at the scene.