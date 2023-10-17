Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the scene near Howick Primary School where a white SUV had crashed near the junction with Lindle Lane.

Fire crews cut the roof of the car to rescue a man trapped inside while sheets were placed around the wreck to shield the scene from passing motorists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters pulled him out of the wreck and handed him into the hands of paramedics before he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North West Ambulance Service said a man was taken to hospital after a serious crash on A59 Liverpool Road in Hutton on Monday morning (October 16)

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said he was ‘not sure’ how seriously the man was injured.

Lancashire Police initially described the crash as ‘damage-only’. The force has been approached for further details.