A59 crash closes road in both directions near Clitheroe

The A59 in Clitheroe has reopened after a crash this morning (Wednesday, January 11).

By Matthew Calderbank
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 7:53am

The road was closed in both directions at around 6am after a crash between A666 Whalley New Road and the Langho roundabout at A671, heading North East towards Clitheroe.

Motorists were advised to plan their route accordingly and avoid the area whilst emergency servies attended the scene.

Lancashire Police has not released details regarding casualties at this stage.

The road reopened at around 7.30am and traffic is returning to normal, though there is still some congestion around Langho roundabout in both directions.

