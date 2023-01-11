The road was closed in both directions at around 6am after a crash between A666 Whalley New Road and the Langho roundabout at A671, heading North East towards Clitheroe.

Motorists were advised to plan their route accordingly and avoid the area whilst emergency servies attended the scene.

Lancashire Police has not released details regarding casualties at this stage.

