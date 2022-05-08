Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work is part of the ongoing improvements along the A585 between Fleetwood and Kirkham north of Blackpool to try to remove traffic bottlenecks on the road to the M55 junction.

From May 16 until May 22, there will be overnight two-way lights to allow service diversions (7pm to 5am) at Mains Lane and Old Mains Lane near Skippool garage.

There will also be similar overnight lights at Garstang New Road to allow work to be done on the verge in the area.

A photograph from earlier in the improvements to the A585 bypass from Windy Harbour to Skippool

A spokesman for National Highways said of this section: “We anticipate installation week commencing Monday 16 May, although this may be subject to change.”

Garstang Road East will continue to see temporary lights to allow for construction traffic to cross, while Lodge Lane will have traffic running on temporary new road and temporary lights in place to allow for construction

traffic to cross.

At Skippool Roundabout, there will be narrow lanes, with one lane closed on Amounderness Way eastbound, and one lane closed on the approach to the roundabout northbound on Breck Road from Poulton-le-Fylde.

The lane closures are to facilitate construction works in the verge.

Skippool Bridge will continue to have Narrow lanes to allow construction to continue.