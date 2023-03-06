A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool bypass: Motorists warned to expect delays due to temporary lane closures
Motorists have been warned to expect delays as work on the new Singleton Bypass leads to temporary lane closures from tomorrow (Monday).
The £150m project, which is being carried out to reduce congestion, improve safety and remove a major bottleneck on the main road to Fleetwood, is due to be completed by spring/summer this year.
From Monday work will be carried out on Lodge Lane to lay curbing and street lighting ducting near to the entrance to Barnfield Manor. The southbound lane will be closed for two weeks between 9:30am and 3:30pm.
Temporary traffic lights will be in place.
In addition work will begin tomorrow (Monday) to clear vegetation at Shard Junction. One lane and a footpath will be closed from 9:30am to 4:00pm for two days on the east side of Mains Lane (A585) just before Shard Junction and the southbound lane and footpath on Shard Road (A588).
And National Highways has warned of work overnight on Tuesday March 14 and Wednesday March 15 on Main Lane/Breck Road on the approach from the garage. This will continue to operate as one lane until the road layout is switched from a roundabout to a temporary signalised junction. To minimise disruption the switch will take place during the night.
The A585 is the main road in and out of Fleetwood and surrounding areas. It's heavily congested between Windy Harbour and Skippool and drivers currently suffer from significant delays during peak periods. The road also has a poor safety record. Congestion is particularly severe at the junction with the A586 at Little Singleton and the signalised junction with the A588 at Shard Road.