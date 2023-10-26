Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a crash on the A584 Preston New Road near Blackpool Road at around 4.40pm on Thursday (October 26).

Officers said they anticipated the road would be “closed for some time” as emergency services worked at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic was building on the A583 Blackpool Road and Preston New Road following the closure.