News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

A584 Freckleton Bypass expected to be ‘closed for some time’ following road traffic collision near Preston

Motorists were warned a major A-road in Preston was set to be “closed for some time” following a road traffic collision.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a crash on the A584 Preston New Road near Blackpool Road at around 4.40pm on Thursday (October 26).

Officers said they anticipated the road would be “closed for some time” as emergency services worked at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

Traffic was building on the A583 Blackpool Road and Preston New Road following the closure.

More to follow...

Related topics:PrestonPoliceBlackpool RoadTrafficLancashire Police