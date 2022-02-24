Standstill traffic and 90 minute delays reported on M6 after 'van and car' crash near Preston

Three lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway near junction 31 (Samlesbury) at approximately 8.50am on Thursday (February 24).

Delays of 45 minutes were reported in the area following the crash - which reportedly involved a van and a car.

National Highways said traffic officers were working at the scene to "clear a diesel spillage from the carriageway".

"Please allow extra time for your journey," a spokesman for National Highways said.

In an update posted at 11am, National Highways confirmed all vehicles had been recovered and all lanes had reopened.

But residual delays of up to 90 minutes remained on the approach.

Traffic was temporarily stopped on the M6 after two vehicles collided near Preston, resulting in an oil spill. (Credit: National Highways)

