83-year-old cyclist seriously injured after being struck by Audi in Wrea Green

The pensioner was injured after he was struck by an Audi A1 at around 8am outside Ribby with Wrea Primary School, at the junction of Ribby Road and Station Road.

Police initially reported that his injuries were minor, but we can confirm the man is in a serious condition in hospital.

The Audi driver was uninjured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services at the scene of the collision involving an Audi A1 and an 83-year-old cyclist in Wrea Green yesterday morning (Tuesday, November 23). Pic: Wrea Green Traffic Safety Concern Group on Facebook

Sgt Dave Hurst, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Tac Ops dept, said: "I would appeal to anyone who has any information or witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dashcam or other footage, to get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 0223 of November 23.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.